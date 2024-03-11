Everyone made the same joke after Steelers sign Russell Wilson

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is clearly the biggest loser after the Pittsburgh Steelers landed Russell Wilson. Fans made sure to add insult to injury against the 25-year-old QB.

On Sunday, Wilson announced that he was signing with the Steelers. The addition of Wilson likely means that Pickett will no longer enter next season as the team’s starting QB.

Fans online couldn’t help but make jokes at Pickett’s expense. Several fans mocked the Pitt alum by posting memes about his relatively small hands.

It’s not the first time Pickett has been clowned for his hand size. His 8-and-a-half inch hands were the smallest in the NFL when Pickett entered the league in 2022.

Steelers star Cam Heyward even gave Pickett a funny nickname for his tiny mitts.

Pickett started 12 games for the Steelers last season. The 2nd-year QB showed modest improvement from his rookie season, such as reducing his turnover rate from 2.3% to 1.2%.

But Pickett arguably stagnated or even regressed based on most QB metrics. Pickett threw for 2,070 yards with 6 touchdowns and 91 first downs passing — all worse compared to his rookie year.

In 15 games for the Broncos last season, Wilson threw exactly a thousand more yards and 20 more touchdowns than Pickett.

Wilson’s decision to sign with the Steelers is hardly surprising given the details that emerged from the QB’s Friday meeting with the team.