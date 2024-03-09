Report: Details emerge on Russell Wilson’s ‘happy’ meeting with AFC team

Quarterback Russell Wilson is in search of a new home. Could the Pittsburgh Steelers be planning to leave their door open for the 9-time Pro Bowler?

Wilson was spotted Friday morning boarding a flight to Pittsburgh for a meeting with the Steelers.

A big hit on social media, it seems! https://t.co/OzwtfSeRp7 pic.twitter.com/nsWQvFUrG7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024

The departing Denver Broncos QB reportedly arrived at the Steelers’ facility in the afternoon. His meeting lasted several hours and included a lengthy sitdown with Steelers OC Arthur Smith, according to CBS Sports reporter Josina Anderson.

Wilson, who was said to have looked “happy” during his meeting with Smith, reportedly reached out to a few Steelers players ahead of his visit with the team.

Heard Russell Wilson had a great meeting in Pittsburgh so far. I was told he sat with #Steelers OC Arthur Smith ‘for hours’ and that ‘he looked happy.’ I was also told Wilson ‘did his homework’ reaching out to some players in advance, per source. Mike Tomlin moves like the ‘g’… https://t.co/qAXUm0hMiY pic.twitter.com/yp9IF586L8 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 9, 2024

The Steelers were one of several teams linked to Wilson following the news that the Broncos will release the QB at the start of the free agency period next week.

The meeting with Wilson goes against previous reports that the Steelers were firmly committing to current starting QB Kenny Pickett.

Before flying to Pittsburgh, Wilson also reportedly had an “exploratory meeting” with an NFC squad.

Wilson played in all but two games for the Broncos in 2023. He threw for a career-low 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Denver went 7-8 with Wilson under center last season.