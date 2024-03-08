Russell Wilson reportedly met with surprise NFC team

The market for Russell Wilson might be starting to take shape.

Wilson was informed by the Denver Broncos earlier this week that he will be released at the start of the new league year on March 13. The Broncos have given Wilson permission to meet with other teams in the meantime, and he is taking advantage by getting a jump on free agency. The legal tampering period, which is when teams can begin negotiating with free agents, begins on Monday.

A report on Thursday claimed Wilson is planning to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that meeting took place on Friday. Wilson also made a stop along the way to visit with another team — the New York Giants.

Before traveling to Pittsburgh today, Russell Wilson stopped in New Jersey for what one source described as “an exploratory meeting” with the Giants, per league sources. Wilson is in Pittsburgh today to meet with the Steelers, per sources. pic.twitter.com/gylDU9uNBk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024

The Giants would be an intriguing option for Wilson. The 35-year-old obviously wants a guaranteed starting job if one is available, and New York may not be able to offer that. Daniel Jones just signed a 4-year, $160 million contract with the Giants at the start of last season. However, he can be cut after 2024 with a reasonable $22.2 million dead cap hit.

Earlier this week, Rich Eisen said he has heard a rumor that the Giants are “absolutely done” with Jones, even if they feel forced to stick with the former first-round pick for another season. The only reason New York would feel obligated to play Jones is his contract. If Wilson is truly willing to give his next team a massive discount, that could present an interesting opportunity for the Giants.

Of course, Wilson also wants to play for a contender. There are several quarterback-needy teams that looked much closer to contending last season than the 6-11 Giants, including one that Wilson’s camp is reportedly trying to steer him toward.