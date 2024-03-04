Report offers big hint about Steelers’ plans for QB position

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been mentioned as a potential suitor for a couple of different big-name quarterbacks this offseason, but it is sounding more and more like they are content with the status quo.

According to Mike DeFabo and Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Steelers are not actively pursuing any notable veteran quarterbacks who are available via trade or about to hit free agency. That goes for Russell Wilson, whom the Steelers are not interested in signing even if he is released by the Denver Broncos. Pittsburgh also has no intention of trying to sign Kirk Cousins or Baker Mayfield.

The Steelers reportedly have not engaged in any discussions about a Justin Fields trade, either. They were at one point viewed as a heavy favorite to land the former Ohio State star, but that talk has cooled considerably.

Kenny Pickett is entering his third NFL season, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has openly said the young quarterback will have to compete for a starting job. Pickett managed just 6 touchdowns compared to 4 interceptions in 12 starts last season. He lost his job late in the year to Mason Rudolph, who is set to become a free agent.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan recently said he has full faith in Pickett and believes new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will help the former first-round pick’s development. That sentiment may not be shared throughout the organization.