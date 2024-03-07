Russell Wilson keeps getting linked to 1 AFC team

Russell Wilson is free to negotiate with teams after the Denver Broncos informed him he is being released, and the veteran quarterback has been repeatedly linked to one specific AFC team.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday reported that Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers have mutual interest. The two sides are planning to meet ahead of the start of free agency, which is Monday.

Steelers are interested in signing Russell Wilson and are tentatively planning to meet with the former Broncos QB before start of free agency, per sources. Wilson has interest in joining Steelers. Story in PG forthcoming. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 7, 2024

Wilson is still technically under contract with the Broncos, as they will not formally release him until the start of the new league year on March 13. They have given him permission to negotiate with other teams, however, so he is free to meet with Pittsburgh anytime.

The Steelers have been viewed as the gambling favorite to land Wilson for several weeks now.

Kenny Pickett is entering his third NFL season, and the Steelers have insisted they still have faith in the former first-round pick. Mike Tomlin said at the start of the offseason that Pickett will have to compete for a starting job. If Pittsburgh signs Wilson, the chances of Pickett starting in 2024 will be slim to none.

A troubling report surfaced on Thursday about the level of interest Wilson has received, but all it takes is one team to want to sign the 35-year-old. The Steelers could very well wind up being that team, especially if Wilson is planning to give his new team a huge discount.