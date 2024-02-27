Ryan Clark gets new contract after calling out ESPN

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark dared call out his bosses over an unsuccessful contract negotiation, and it seems to have worked out for him.

Clark and ESPN have reached a verbal agreement that will keep him at the network, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. Clark’s previous deal had expired after the Super Bowl, and the two sides did not reach a new agreement at that time.

The move comes just shy of two weeks after Clark essentially called out the network over what he felt was a disrespectful contract offer. In a post on X, Clark confirmed that his contract was up and that it was time to “pay the piper,” suggesting he was willing to leave the network if he did not get what he thought he was worth. At the time, neither side definitively said Clark was leaving, suggesting negotiations were ongoing.

3 years ago I signed an extension with ESPN. I was so grateful for more time. I excited to prove I was worth more, felt I deserved more. We disagreed, & that’s ok. I set out on a mission to leave no doubt, end all conversations about my who I was in this business. I added… pic.twitter.com/oVrClmctUg — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 14, 2024

Clark has become one of the more prominent NFL analysts on ESPN in recent years, both for his knowledge of the game and for his occasionally brutally honest takes. It’s not clear how much longer the former Pittsburgh Steeler will be sticking with the network, but an announcement is expected to come soon.