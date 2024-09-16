 Skip to main content
Fans had jokes about Ryan Clark’s ‘MNF’ outfit

September 16, 2024
by Larry Brown
Ryan Clark outfit

Fans made jokes after seeing what Ryan Clark was wearing on the set of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” prior to the “Monday Night Football” game between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Clark is one of the analysts for ESPN’s pregame show, and he was wearing an unconventional outfit. He had a formal, military-style suit on for the show.

The outfit led to plenty of jokes.

Some thought the outfit looked like a uniform for Space Force.

Someone else mentioned “Star Wars.”

Then several other people thought Clark was dressed in a Civil War outfit.

Clark looked like he was a chef’s hat away from working the omelette bar. Or maybe that’s Colonel Clark, to you, sir.

Ryan Clark
