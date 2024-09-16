Fans had jokes about Ryan Clark’s ‘MNF’ outfit

Fans made jokes after seeing what Ryan Clark was wearing on the set of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” prior to the “Monday Night Football” game between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Clark is one of the analysts for ESPN’s pregame show, and he was wearing an unconventional outfit. He had a formal, military-style suit on for the show.

Need a 30 for 30 on Ryan's tailor pic.twitter.com/SJaSIYwGXe — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 16, 2024

The outfit led to plenty of jokes.

Some thought the outfit looked like a uniform for Space Force.

Ryan Clark's suit is similar to the US Space Force pic.twitter.com/qsnBvXd4LY — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 16, 2024

Someone else mentioned “Star Wars.”

Ryan Clark watched Star Wars and asked for the uniform.@Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/OtADJzpTzd — Cameron Steffen (@Cam_Steff) September 16, 2024

Then several other people thought Clark was dressed in a Civil War outfit.

Why does Ryan Clark on @espn look like he’s about to go fight in the Civil War? pic.twitter.com/LQ1pZ3TD0B — K.B. Brenner (@KB_Brenner83) September 16, 2024

Need a @CaptAndrewLuck account, but for Ryan Clark https://t.co/K25YNelMgL — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 16, 2024

Nice of Ryan Clark to weigh in on the Panthers QB situation from Gettysburg pic.twitter.com/G0sdLajr7k — Matt Ford (@fordm) September 16, 2024

Who is dressing Ryan Clark like a revolutionary war general😂😂 — Dino Spumoni (@bonesbilly04) September 16, 2024

Clark looked like he was a chef’s hat away from working the omelette bar. Or maybe that’s Colonel Clark, to you, sir.