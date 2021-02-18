Is Ryan Fitzpatrick a potential QB solution for this team?

The Washington Football Team has been linked to a number of veteran quarterbacks this offseason, but the trade market dwindled even more when the Philadelphia Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. Could Ryan Fitzpatrick now become a short-term solution in the nation’s capital?

ESPN’s Field Yates predicted on “SportsCenter” Thursday that Fitzpatrick will wind up with Washington. His rationale is that they pick too late in the first round to land an impact rookie quarterback but still believe they can contend for a playoff spot.

“They have the 19th overall pick, probably can’t select a first-round quarterback, have a really good defense,” Yates said, via Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington. “How about Ryan Fitzpatrick, who I think has earned the chance to be a starting quarterback again this year after the way he played last year.”

Yates added that he believes Fitzpatrick is “somebody that could help this team be right back in the playoff mix again.”

Fitzpatrick has established himself as the ultimate bridge quarterback. He played well for the Miami Dolphins the last two years, but they’re moving forward with Tua Tagovailoa in 2021. Teams with strong rosters could do a lot worse than Fitzpatrick at quarterback, which is why Yates views Washington as a fit.

A report last week claimed Washington is also very interested in trading for another veteran quarterback, so they are likely weighing multiple options.