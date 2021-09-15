Ryan Fitzpatrick waterslide rumor was sparked by radio caller

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers that will force him to miss several weeks. If you believe a rather juicy rumor, however, Fitzpatrick may have actually hurt his hip before Week 1.

A listener called into 106.7 The Fan’s “BMitch and Finlay” show this week and confidently claimed he saw Fitzpatrick hurt himself at a water park before the season began. The caller said Fitzpatrick and his seven children went to the Symington Aquatic Center in Leesburg, Va., multiple times a week during the summer. As the story goes, Fitzpatrick appeared to hurt his hip while riding one of the faster waterslides on his most recent visit.

“Three times a week he brings all of his seven million boys up there. They go on the slow slide, he always goes on the fast slide,” the caller said. “And then, about mid-afternoon, it looked like he whacked his hip on the fast slide, and then he didn’t do no sliding the rest of the day.”

The caller claimed everyone at the park saw Fitzpatrick walking with a “shuffle” for the remainder of the afternoon and that the quarterback did not go on any slides after that. You can hear the full story below:

Here is a caller to @1067theFan suggesting that Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his hip on a waterslide earlier in the week. pic.twitter.com/JFxVnwfN1s — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 13, 2021

Only Fitzpatrick can confirm or deny the story, but it is certainly interesting. For what it’s worth, Fitzpatrick’s injury on Sunday occurred when he was hit hard by Chargers edge-rusher Uchenna Nwosu. You can see a video of the play here.

Fitzpatrick is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Even if he did hurt himself at a water park, you can’t fault him. A 38-year-old father of seven can’t always say no to fun.