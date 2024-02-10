 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same joke after Ryan Grubb ditched Alabama for Seahawks

February 9, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The Alabama logo

Jan 5, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; A view of the Alabama Crimson Tide logo is seen at the Marriott Marquis. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Grubb may have just had the shortest coaching stint in Alabama football history.

Less than a month ago, Grubb followed former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa and initially retained his role as offensive coordinator on DeBoer’s staff.

On Friday, Grubb accepted an offer to be the OC for the Seattle Seahawks under new head coach Mike Macdonald, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

College football fans on X were quick to make fun of Grubb’s weeks-long tenure as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

Grubb had spent the last two seasons as the OC of the Washington Huskies. Grubb spearheaded an offensive unit that was considered one of the NCAA’s best over the last two seasons. In 2023, Washington ranked sixth in the FBS in both yards (487.0) and points (36.7) per contest with Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr. under center.

Some Seahawks fans — and potentially a few Seahawks players — weren’t exactly enamored with former OC Shane Waldron, who left to take the same role with the Chicago Bears.

With a receiving corps that includes DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle, Grubb will have a lot of offensive talent to work with in his first stint at the pro level.

