Everyone made the same joke after Ryan Grubb ditched Alabama for Seahawks

Ryan Grubb may have just had the shortest coaching stint in Alabama football history.

Less than a month ago, Grubb followed former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa and initially retained his role as offensive coordinator on DeBoer’s staff.

On Friday, Grubb accepted an offer to be the OC for the Seattle Seahawks under new head coach Mike Macdonald, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Seahawks are hiring former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who recently accepted the same position at Alabama, per me and @PeteThamel. Seahawks have filled their OC hole. pic.twitter.com/tzrzI2ATRX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2024

College football fans on X were quick to make fun of Grubb’s weeks-long tenure as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

Ryan Grubb Alabama highlights pic.twitter.com/61s2YWPgZu — nick (@nickhawkss) February 10, 2024

“Saban retired. Mass exodus of talent. How much more can Alabama fans take?” Ryan Grubb: pic.twitter.com/3BGKopKny9 — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) February 10, 2024

I have also spotted Ryan Grubb after his Alabama boosters speech pic.twitter.com/hjtI0XmCre — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) February 10, 2024

Grubb had spent the last two seasons as the OC of the Washington Huskies. Grubb spearheaded an offensive unit that was considered one of the NCAA’s best over the last two seasons. In 2023, Washington ranked sixth in the FBS in both yards (487.0) and points (36.7) per contest with Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr. under center.

Some Seahawks fans — and potentially a few Seahawks players — weren’t exactly enamored with former OC Shane Waldron, who left to take the same role with the Chicago Bears.

With a receiving corps that includes DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle, Grubb will have a lot of offensive talent to work with in his first stint at the pro level.