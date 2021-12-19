Ryan Kelly misses Colts game due to heartbreaking personal reason

The Indianapolis Colts faced the New England Patriots on Saturday night without their starting center Ryan Kelly.

Kelly was not with the Colts for practice on Thursday. He was downgraded to out for Saturday’s game due to personal reasons.

The Locked On Colts podcast stated that Kelly was not playing because Kelly and his wife Emma lost their unborn child.

Prayers to #Colts center Ryan Kelly and his wife. They lost their unborn child, which is why he won’t be playing tonight. 🙏🙏🙏 — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) December 18, 2021

Emma also posted a poem on her Instagram Live story Saturday by Amy Farquhar called “Little Butterfly.” The poem is intended to help those dealing with baby loss grieve.

Both Kelly and his wife publicly announced on Halloween that they were expecting their first child.

The two were so excited to have their first child. To see what happened is just heartbreaking.

Kelly, 28, is in his sixth season with the Colts. He has made two straight Pro Bowls.