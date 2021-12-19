 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 18, 2021

Ryan Kelly misses Colts game due to heartbreaking personal reason

December 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ryan Kelly and his wife Emma

The Indianapolis Colts faced the New England Patriots on Saturday night without their starting center Ryan Kelly.

Kelly was not with the Colts for practice on Thursday. He was downgraded to out for Saturday’s game due to personal reasons.

The Locked On Colts podcast stated that Kelly was not playing because Kelly and his wife Emma lost their unborn child.

Emma also posted a poem on her Instagram Live story Saturday by Amy Farquhar called “Little Butterfly.” The poem is intended to help those dealing with baby loss grieve.

Both Kelly and his wife publicly announced on Halloween that they were expecting their first child.

The two were so excited to have their first child. To see what happened is just heartbreaking.

Kelly, 28, is in his sixth season with the Colts. He has made two straight Pro Bowls.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus