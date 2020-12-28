 Skip to main content
Ryan Leaf pokes fun at himself in great tweet

December 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

Ryan Leaf

Ryan Leaf poked fun at himself in a great tweet sent on Sunday.

Leaf responded to a prompt on Twitter asking people to name a college player they thought would be great but wasn’t.

Leaf’s answer? “me.”

The nice part about Leaf is how he has owned what a bust he was. He went No. 2 overall in the 1998 NFL Draft behind Peyton Manning but was out of the league in a few quick years. He went 4-17 as a starter with 14 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. He was even worse than Kendall Hinton.

Leaf has had a rough time since his NFL career went south. But now he’s winning plenty of points for his self-deprecating humor.

