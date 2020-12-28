Ryan Leaf pokes fun at himself in great tweet
Ryan Leaf poked fun at himself in a great tweet sent on Sunday.
Leaf responded to a prompt on Twitter asking people to name a college player they thought would be great but wasn’t.
Name a college player you thought would be a great pro but wasn’t.
— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) December 27, 2020
Leaf’s answer? “me.”
— Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) December 27, 2020
The nice part about Leaf is how he has owned what a bust he was. He went No. 2 overall in the 1998 NFL Draft behind Peyton Manning but was out of the league in a few quick years. He went 4-17 as a starter with 14 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. He was even worse than Kendall Hinton.
Leaf has had a rough time since his NFL career went south. But now he’s winning plenty of points for his self-deprecating humor.