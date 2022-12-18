Ryan Tannehill carted off with ankle injury

Ryan Tannehill hurt his ankle early in the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and it appears the injury may have been significant.

Tannehill had his right ankle rolled on by a defender as he was running with the ball during the first quarter.

Damn. Hopefully Tannehill is okay and it’s just a sprained ankle pic.twitter.com/xLh9D4pokv — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 18, 2022

The veteran quarterback went to the medical tent after the play and was later carted to the locker room.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill leaving sideline on a cart. pic.twitter.com/bmuOGhYSO8 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 18, 2022

Rookie Malik Willis entered the game on Tennessee’s next offensive drive. Despite how nasty the ankle injury looked, Tannehill later came back in.

Tannehill also missed time earlier in the season with an ankle injury. He entered Week 15 with 2,371 yards, 13 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.