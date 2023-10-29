Ryan Tannehill gets disrespected by CBS graphic during Titans-Falcons game

Ryan Tannehill had a Week 8 to forget, and he wasn’t even playing.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback Tannehill missed Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury. But somebody at CBS apparently missed that bit of info as Tannehill made an unfortunate appearance in an on-air graphic during the Verizon Halftime Report. While sharing some of the scores from around the league at the time, CBS featured Tannehill next to the score of the Titans-Falcons game … with his impressive stat line of zero completions for zero yards.

Take a look.

Why are they doing this to Ryan Tannehill? 😂 pic.twitter.com/eYcAcPQkK2 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 29, 2023

Normally, you might be able to chalk that one up to a funny case of human error. But this time around, it came across as kicking Tannehill while he was down. Tannehill, who started the first six games of the season for the Titans, had to watch as backup QB Will Levis, a rookie, donned his Superman cape and led Tennessee to a 28-23 victory with an impressive performance. Levis completed 19-of-29 passes for 238 yards. He also threw for four touchdowns against Atlanta … which is two more touchdowns than Tannehill had thrown all season to this point.

The 35-year-old former Pro Bowler Tannehill now looks to be facing the very real possibility of losing his starting job when he gets back from injury (and thus putting up a lot more zero-completion, zero-yard stat lines). He already took that possibility pretty poorly last season, and it may finally be coming to fruition this time around.