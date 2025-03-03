Saints add former NFL head coach to their staff

The New Orleans Saints are adding some NFL head coaching experience to Kellen Moore’s staff.

Former Rams head coach and longtime offensive coordinator Scott Linehan to their coaching staff. There was no word on Linehan’s specific role, but it presumably will have him assisting with the team’s offense.

The Saints are hiring Scott Linehan to their staff, according to a source.



Linehan has a ton of experience. He was the HC of the Rams. An OC for Minnesota, Miami, Detroit, Dallas. Pass game coordinator for LSU. Most recently worked as an offensive analyst for Montana. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 3, 2025

Sep 16, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan prior to the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Linehan and Moore go way back. Linehan was Moore’s offensive coordinator when Moore broke into the league with the Detroit Lions, and brought Moore onto the Dallas Cowboys staff as quarterbacks coach while he was offensive coordinator.

Linehan also served as a head coach with the St. Louis Rams, going 11-25 from 2006 to 2008. His most recent job was at the college level, where he was an offensive analyst with Montana.

First-time head coaches like to have some experience around them, and Linehan will provide that. The role could be an important one, as Moore has also filled his staff with some peers of his.

The Saints will be looking to improve on last season’s 5-12 campaign. They recently made a big decision on the status of their quarterback for 2025.