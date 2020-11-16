 Skip to main content
Drew Brees explains why he did not return to Saints’ game

November 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Drew Brees was replaced at halftime of his New Orleans Saints’ 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, leading to questions about whether he was benched or injured. The Saints later said that Brees was dealing with a ribs injury.

Now we have heard from Brees about why he did not return. The veteran quarterback said he would not be effective had he played through the injury.

Brees is going to have an MRI and X-rays on his ribs. His status for Week 11 against the Falcons is in question.

The hit Brees took came in the second quarter (seen here) and resulted in a roughing the passer penalty. The penalty probably should not have been called, but there is no doubt that Brees took a beating on the play.

The good news for New Orleans is that they prepared for this time by re-signing Taysom Hill and adding Jameis Winston, giving them some options at the quarterback position.

Despite his ups-and-downs this season, Brees has played well over the last four weeks. His Saints have won six in a row, while he is up to 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

