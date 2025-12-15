Saints kicker Charlie Smyth taunted the Panthers so hard after making winning kick

The New Orleans Saints will not be playing in the NFL playoffs, and they may have just dragged the Carolina Panthers with them to an early vacation after notching a 20-17 win over their NFC South rival on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

The Saints had to overcome a 10-point deficit to take down Carolina, with New Orleans capping its comeback bid with a clutch tie-breaking 47-yard field goal by kicker Charlie Smyth with two seconds left in the fourth quarter.

After making the field goal, Smyth appeared to turn toward the Panthers’ sideline with his arms raised and a confident look on his face. He initially pretended that he was not sure about what he did after making the kick before admitting that he was fully aware of his action, according to Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio.

The team posted a photo of that moment on X.

The Saints started their comeback late in the third quarter, when Smyth made a field goal from 42 yards away to trim Carolina’s lead down to seven points. New Orleans tied the score at 17-17 after Smyth’s extra-point kick following a Chris Olave touchdown with 2:29 remaining in the fourth period. The Saints then forced the Panthers to punt, leading to New Orleans’ game-winning drive.

Perhaps the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should also send a nice gift to Smyth, as the Panthers’ loss put Baker Mayfield and company back on top of the NFC South standings.