Saints looking to trade into top 10 of draft?

There has been a lot of talk about teams potentially moving up in the draft to select one of the five big quarterback prospects, but a team that could make the biggest leap up the board is eyeing a different position.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Thursday morning that the New Orleans Saints have been exploring ways to trade up from the No. 28 pick. They are even willing to move all the way into the top 10, which would be quite costly.

In a relatively quiet trade market thus far, the #Saints appear to be the team doing the most groundwork for a potential trade up. They’ve even called into the Top 10 to gauge value. For a CB? Would be a steep price, but they aren’t afraid to be bold… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

The Saints would almost certainly have to give up a future first-round pick to move up at least 18 spots, so they would have to be in love with a player to do that. Rapoport speculates that they might be targeting a cornerback. The two best cornerback prospects in the draft are Alabama’s Patrick Surtain Jr. and South Carolina Jaycee Horn.

We know of at least one team that has explored avenues to trade up for a quarterback, so that could make the market even more competitive for New Orleans.