Could Patriots trade up to No. 4 to draft this QB?

If the New England Patriots are leaning toward taking a quarterback in this week’s NFL Draft, it certainly seems like they have one particular player at the top of their wish list.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic was the latest to report on Wednesday that the Patriots have explored potential scenarios that would allow them to move from their current pick at No. 15 into the top 10. The name to watch would be Justin Fields, as Howe says the Patriots think “highly enough” of the former Ohio State star that they have spoken with the Atlanta Falcons about the possibility of trading up to No. 4.

A move from No. 15 to No. 4 would be very expensive. The Patriots would most likely have to give up a future first-round pick to move up that many spots, and a trade like that would be out of character for Bill Belichick. That said, New England has never had a more desperate need for a quarterback in the more than two decades that Belichick has been with the team.

Several reports have claimed the Patriots are looking for ways to move into the top 10. They have also discussed a deal with at least one other team that would allow them to do that.

Belichick has already changed his approach this offseason from previous years. The Patriots spent a ton in free agency, which shows they’re feeling a sense of urgency to re-tool their offense and bounce back after a 7-9 season. Cam Newton may be better in his second season in New England, but he’s not a long-term solution for the team.

It’s tough to sift through smokescreens leading up to the draft, but this is far from the first rumor we have heard about Belichick’s high opinion of Fields.