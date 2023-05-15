Saints add new weapon for Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints are sprucing up Derek Carr’s supporting cast.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that the Saints are signing veteran wideout James Washington. The 27-year-old has landed a one-year deal.

A former second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington had his best career season in 2019 when he caught 44 passes for 735 yards and three touchdowns for Pittsburgh. Washington was injured for nearly all of 2022 though, fracturing his right foot in training camp with the Dallas Cowboys and making only two total appearances (with zero recorded receptions).

Assuming that Washington is fully healthy again, his leaping ability and route-running should make him a potent red-zone threat in New Orleans.

Absurdly good TD grab by James Washington. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/3bAMmS9AlY — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 1, 2019

The Saints already added a talented running back a couple of months ago. Washington is joining the party now as well, figuring to contend for targets behind No. 1 wideout Chris Olave and the oft-injured Michael Thomas.