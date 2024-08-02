Saints sign older brother of Pro Bowl WR

The New Orleans Saints have signed the older brother of one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

On Friday, the Saints announced that they have signed former UFL receiver Samson Nacua, whose younger brother Puka Nacua is a star with the Los Angeles Rams.

#Saints cut QB Nathan Peterman, sign WR Samson Nacua, brother of Rams WR Puka Nacua and fellow UFL standout Kai Nacua.

Samson was teammates with Puka in college at BYU after the former transferred there from Utah. Samson went undrafted in 2022 and then signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent. He was with the Colts during the offseason only.

The elder Nacua played in the USFL for the Pittsburgh Maulers in 2023. The USFL then merged with the XFL to form the UFL, and Nacua spent last season with the UFL’s Michigan Panthers. He had 11 receptions for 125 yards.

Puka Nucua turned out to be the steal of the NFL Draft last year after the Rams took him in the fifth round. He stepped up with Cooper Kupp hurt and set an NFL rookie record with 105 receptions. Puka had 1,486 yards and 6 touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl.