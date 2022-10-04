 Skip to main content
Saints signing 3-time All-Pro defender

October 4, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Dennis Allen in a headset

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen serves as head coach as Sean Payton has Covid-19 during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are an infirmary right now, but help is on the way.

The Saints announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad. Harris had spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now 33 years old, Harris has a decorated history. As a cornerstone of the Broncos’ iconic “No Fly Zone” defense, Harris was a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro in Denver. He also helped lead the team to their victory in Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers.

For New Orleans, two members of their secondary (Alontae Taylor and Smoke Monday) are on injured reserve while a third (Marcus Maye) has missed the last two weeks with a rib injury. Harris will likely just be a depth guy for them, but the 1-3 Saints need all the help that they can get for now.

