 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 9, 2022

Saivion Smith taken to hospital with neck injury

October 9, 2022
by Larry Brown

Players gather around Saivion Smith

Saivion Smith was taken to the hospital on Sunday after suffering a neck injury during his Detroit Lions’ game against the New England Patriots.

Smith, who had just been elevated from the practice squad, was covering Hunter Henry a few minutes into the game. The Lions safety tried to jam Henry and lowered his head while engaging with the tight end. Smith went to the ground, which left Henry open for the catch.

Here is a look at the play:

An ambulance came out to transport Smith. Lions players surrounded their teammate, concerned for his health.

Smith was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

Smith is an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. The 24-year-old has played in nine career games.

Article Tags

Saivion Smith
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus