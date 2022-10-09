Saivion Smith taken to hospital with neck injury

Saivion Smith was taken to the hospital on Sunday after suffering a neck injury during his Detroit Lions’ game against the New England Patriots.

Smith, who had just been elevated from the practice squad, was covering Hunter Henry a few minutes into the game. The Lions safety tried to jam Henry and lowered his head while engaging with the tight end. Smith went to the ground, which left Henry open for the catch.

Here is a look at the play:

#Lions Saivion Smith had to be taken off the field in an ambulance in Foxboro. It’s not really clear what happened on the replay. Didn’t appear to be a head injury but it’s hard to say. pic.twitter.com/bWpoAgytwr — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 9, 2022

An ambulance came out to transport Smith. Lions players surrounded their teammate, concerned for his health.

The Lions emptied their bench to encircle Saivion Smith. Tough scene here in Foxborough pic.twitter.com/gjt1txXBpG — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) October 9, 2022

Smith was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

#Lions DB Saivion Smith, who left the field in an ambulance, is being taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2022

Smith is an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. The 24-year-old has played in nine career games.