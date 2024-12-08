Surprising QB could become free agent after season?

The Minnesota Vikings have an interesting quarterback decision to make in the near future, and the path they take could potentially result in one of the top players at the position becoming a free agent.

Sam Darnold has been outstanding for the Vikings after they signed him to a one-year deal in March. The former No. 3 overall pick has revived his NFL career and has an impressive 2,952 yards and 23 touchdown passes through 12 games. Minnesota is 10-2 and likely headed to the postseason thanks in large part to Darnold’s steady play.

But will the Vikings give Darnold an opportunity to replicate the success next season? According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there have been no discussions between Darnold and the team about a long-term contract extension.

Despite the success he had had replacing Kirk Cousins, whom he is facing off against today, Sam Darnold and the Vikings have not had any discussions regarding a long-term contract, per sources. Darnold is scheduled to be a free agent after this season. pic.twitter.com/cWQlwzWglK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2024

The Vikings are facing a unique set of circumstances. They drafted JJ McCarthy with the 10th overall pick this year, and the plan was likely for the former Michigan quarterback to start sooner rather than later. McCarthy then suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason, which left Darnold with no competition. Darnold has more than taken advantage of the opportunity.

Darnold is still only 27, so he will surely want to parlay his success into a long-term contract. The Vikings have the franchise tag as an option, and they may go that route to buy more time with McCarthy’s recovery and development. Though he would make more than $40 million under the tag, Darnold would likely prefer long-term financial security.

If the Vikings were to let Darnold walk or franchise tag then trade him, there would be plenty of suitors for the former USC star. For now, Darnold will try to improve upon his resume by making a deep playoff run in Minnesota.