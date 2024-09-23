Everyone made the same Sam Darnold joke after Vikings beat the Texans

Sam Darnold has gotten used to being the butt of the joke over the last few years. The roles were reversed on Sunday.

Darnold was surgical in the Minnesota Vikings’ dissection of the Houston Texans for a 34-7 win at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Vikings quarterback went 17/28 for 181 yards with 4 touchdowns to 4 different receivers. Most importantly, Darnold led the team to its 3rd win in as many games to start his Vikings career.

Darnold’s counterpart CJ Stroud gave up 2 interceptions in the contest. Fans couldn’t help but clown Stroud for getting thoroughly outplayed by Darnold.

Several fans on X referenced Stroud’s motivational message to Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams after the Texans beat the Bears in Week 2.

Sam Darnold to CJ Stroud after this game pic.twitter.com/1df6RIPA90 — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) September 22, 2024

Can’t wait to see Sam Darnold telling CJ Stroud to keep his head up after the game — JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) September 22, 2024

I wonder if Sam Darnold will give CJ Stroud some advice after the game today. — Lauren Elizabeth🌹 (@xLauren_Mx) September 22, 2024

Sam Darnold needs to give CJ Stroud advice after the game like Stroud did to Caleb Williams last week — Tony Roundtree (@Tonywithyy) September 22, 2024

Williams did not look all that receptive to Stroud’s advice last week. Stroud probably would have scoffed at Darnold had the Vikings QB tried to pull off the same stunt.

While Darnold has looked impressive through three games, Vikings fans should wait a few more weeks before anointing him as the team’s next franchise QB.

Darnold looked similarly effective in 2021 during his first three games with the Carolina Panthers. He also led them to a 3-0 start and had nearly 900 passing yards over that span. However, the Panthers ended up losing their next four contests as Darnold’s play fell back down to earth.

But if Darnold maintains his form throughout the season, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell won’t be the only one getting emotional after wins.