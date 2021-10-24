Sam Darnold sacked by teammate in funny blooper

Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers have come crashing down to earth after a 3-0 start to the season. One play against the New York Giants on Sunday showed just how badly things were going for the Panthers.

Carolina was trailing the Giants 5-3 in the third quarter and had a 3rd-and-2. Darnold tried to avoid some pressure from Leonard Williams. Azeez Ojulari came in to help bring Darnold down for a sack. What was funny was seeing Brady Christensen tackling his own quarterback.

How is Sam Darnold supposed to succeed when his own lineman are getting credited with half a sack? #NFL #CarolinaPanthers #giants pic.twitter.com/1XYTujVdKk — The Beehive Sports Podcast (@TheBeehiveSP) October 24, 2021

Williams and Ojulari shared the sack. But Christensen should have gotten credit with half a sack as well.

Darnold finished 16/25 for 111 yards and an interception in the 25-3 loss. He was benched late for PJ Walker.