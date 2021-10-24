 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 24, 2021

Sam Darnold sacked by teammate in funny blooper

October 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Sam Darnold tackled by a teammate

Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers have come crashing down to earth after a 3-0 start to the season. One play against the New York Giants on Sunday showed just how badly things were going for the Panthers.

Carolina was trailing the Giants 5-3 in the third quarter and had a 3rd-and-2. Darnold tried to avoid some pressure from Leonard Williams. Azeez Ojulari came in to help bring Darnold down for a sack. What was funny was seeing Brady Christensen tackling his own quarterback.

Williams and Ojulari shared the sack. But Christensen should have gotten credit with half a sack as well.

Darnold finished 16/25 for 111 yards and an interception in the 25-3 loss. He was benched late for PJ Walker.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus