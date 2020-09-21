Sam Darnold has stern message for Jets after latest loss

The New York Jets have been one of the NFL’s worst teams through the first two weeks of the 2020 season, and Sam Darnold has heard enough talk about it.

Darnold on Monday urged the Jets to talk less and play better after Sunday’s ugly 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Sam Darnold says the Jets "need to do less talking and more acting." — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) September 21, 2020

The Jets have not been good enough in any way. The talent level is bad and the effort has been worse, as was illustrated on some plays Sunday. Any preseason optimism has given way to reality, and frustration is clearly already growing within the organization.

Darnold’s coach is certainly acting as a man of few words. His seat is getting hot, and his frustrations are as high as his players’.