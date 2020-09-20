Ticked off Adam Gase curses in postgame press conference after Jets loss

Adam Gase was ticked off after his New York Jets got their rears kicked in badly by the San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday.

The Jets lost 31-13 and were never really in the game. They only had 277 yards and did very little offensively even though the Niners suffered some injuries.

After the game, Gase showed during his postgame press conference just how upset he was with the outcome.

“I’m pis-ed. I’m pis-ed right now. I mean, that s–t’s no fun going out there and getting your a– beat. So, we need to get better fast,” Gase said.

Gase then reportedly walked out on a reporter after that.

The Jets have opened the season 0-2 after going 7-9 last year in Gase’s first season as the team’s head coach. They need to show some improvement, but on Sunday, they went in the wrong direction.

We know someone who will not be happy about the loss.