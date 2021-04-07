 Skip to main content
These two teams reportedly had strong interest in Sam Darnold trade

April 7, 2021
by Grey Papke

Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers weren’t the only team that wanted to trade for Sam Darnold when the New York Jets signaled that he could be available.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team both checked with the Jets about a Darnold trade prior to free agency. At that time, the Jets were not yet ready to begin discussing a Darnold trade, so both teams moved on to other options.

Washington ultimately opted to bring in veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, while the Niners made a more massive trade to secure a quarterback instead.

Darnold instead wound up with the Panthers, which seems okay with him.

