These two teams reportedly had strong interest in Sam Darnold trade

The Carolina Panthers weren’t the only team that wanted to trade for Sam Darnold when the New York Jets signaled that he could be available.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team both checked with the Jets about a Darnold trade prior to free agency. At that time, the Jets were not yet ready to begin discussing a Darnold trade, so both teams moved on to other options.

Note on the #Jets trade of Sam Darnold to the #Panthers: Prior to FA, two teams to take a hard look at Darnold were the #49ers and WFT, sources say. Washington had conversations about it & SF inquired about what it would take to happen, tho NYJ wasn’t ready to make a move yet. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2021

Washington ultimately opted to bring in veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, while the Niners made a more massive trade to secure a quarterback instead.

Darnold instead wound up with the Panthers, which seems okay with him.