Sam Ehlinger appears to suffer significant knee injury in preseason game

The Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback situation may have become a bit more uncertain Friday after quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered a knee injury against the Detroit Lions.

Ehlinger played in just one series in the first half of Friday’s preseason game, going 3-for-3 for 63 yards. He also added a 14-yard run. He was replaced by Brett Hundley before the end of the half, and the Colts later announced that he would not return with a knee injury. It was not clear when the injury happened.

After the game, coach Frank Reich suggested that the injury was a significant one, saying it “didn’t look good.”

Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick in April’s draft, was a candidate to start if Carson Wentz didn’t get healthy in time to play Week 1, and had impressed earlier in camp. In recent weeks, he appeared to be losing ground to Jacob Eason, who started Friday’s game.

Wentz appears to be progressing quickly, so this may end up being a moot point. However, any significant injury could certainly hamper Ehlinger’s long-term development.