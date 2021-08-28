Sam Ehlinger out 4-6 weeks due to knee injury

The injury news is in on Sam Ehlinger.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback is expected to miss somewhere between four and six weeks due to his knee injury.

Ehlinger got hurt in the team’s preseason game on Friday night and was replaced by Brett Hundley. On Saturday, we learned that Ehlinger has a knee sprain. He does not need surgery, but the recovery timeframe is somewhere between 4-6 weeks.

Sam Ehlinger suffered a knee sprain and will recover without any medical procedures in about 5-6 weeks, per source. So if Carson Wentz isn’t ready by week 1, it’ll be Jacob Eason instead of Ehlinger. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2021

#Colts QB Sam Ehlinger, who has impressed during training camp in extended time, has a rare sprained ACL, source said. He’s out about 4 weeks, but really dodged a bullet. No surgery needed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2021

Carson Wentz is recovering from a foot surgery and wants to play in Week 1. Now that Ehlinger is out, if Wentz cannot play, Jacob Eason will get the start for the Colts in Week 1 against the Seahawks.