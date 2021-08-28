 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 28, 2021

Sam Ehlinger out 4-6 weeks due to knee injury

August 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Sam Ehlinger

The injury news is in on Sam Ehlinger.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback is expected to miss somewhere between four and six weeks due to his knee injury.

Ehlinger got hurt in the team’s preseason game on Friday night and was replaced by Brett Hundley. On Saturday, we learned that Ehlinger has a knee sprain. He does not need surgery, but the recovery timeframe is somewhere between 4-6 weeks.

Carson Wentz is recovering from a foot surgery and wants to play in Week 1. Now that Ehlinger is out, if Wentz cannot play, Jacob Eason will get the start for the Colts in Week 1 against the Seahawks.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus