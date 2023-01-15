 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 14, 2023

Everyone made the same Amazon joke about Al Michaels

January 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Al Michaels on the field

Aug 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Network television commentator Al Michaels before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone made the same joke about Al Michaels while watching the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

Trevor Lawrence got off to a brutal start in the game and threw four interceptions in the first half. All the turnovers helped the Chargers get out to a dominant 27-0 lead.

Fans watching the Jaguars get blown out in a primetime game reminded them so much of a “Thursday Night Football” game, the kind Michaels has called for Amazon this season. Amazon has been known for getting poor matchups and games that turn into 1-sided blowouts, so Saturday’s playoff game fit right in.

Even though the Chargers-Jaguars game was being broadcast by NBC, who was using Michaels to call the game, fans joked about an Amazon curse following Michaels.

Based on the way the Chargers-Jags game was going, it was hard not to get that feeling. The game might as well have been on Amazon … and on Thursday night.

Article Tags

Al MichaelsNFL Playoffs 2022
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus