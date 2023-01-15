Everyone made the same Amazon joke about Al Michaels

Everyone made the same joke about Al Michaels while watching the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

Trevor Lawrence got off to a brutal start in the game and threw four interceptions in the first half. All the turnovers helped the Chargers get out to a dominant 27-0 lead.

Fans watching the Jaguars get blown out in a primetime game reminded them so much of a “Thursday Night Football” game, the kind Michaels has called for Amazon this season. Amazon has been known for getting poor matchups and games that turn into 1-sided blowouts, so Saturday’s playoff game fit right in.

Even though the Chargers-Jaguars game was being broadcast by NBC, who was using Michaels to call the game, fans joked about an Amazon curse following Michaels.

Jaguars heard Al Michaels working the game and thought they were on Amazon. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 15, 2023

It is very funny that Al Michaels came back to a network game for 1 night and the Amazon game somehow followed him — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 15, 2023

You can take Al Michaels out of Amazon Prime but you can’t take the Amazon Prime out of Al Michaels — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) January 15, 2023

Jags out here playing like it's a Thursday night game on Amazon. I mean, Al Michaels is calling the game… But it is Saturday, right? — Emery Glover (@EmeryGlover17) January 15, 2023

Al Michaels only thought he was getting a good game but Amazon followed him lmao #NFLPlayoffs — Zack Tyler (@realzackattack2) January 15, 2023

Al Michaels thought he had a real football game tonight after having a season of duds with Amazon. — Tom Holt (@welldone82) January 15, 2023

al michaels brought that amazon stink back to nbc — Dylan (@dbandbacon) January 15, 2023

You can take al Michaels from Amazon but can’t take the Amazon from al Michaels — Livvy Dunne #1 fan 💪🏽 (@EusebioOzuna23) January 15, 2023

Based on the way the Chargers-Jags game was going, it was hard not to get that feeling. The game might as well have been on Amazon … and on Thursday night.