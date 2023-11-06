Colts working out former top-5 draft pick

The Indianapolis Colts are desperate for wide receiver help, and are bringing in a former top 5 pick for a look.

The Colts hosted wide receiver Sammy Watkins for a workout on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran receiver has yet to play this season and has not caught on with a team.

The Colts had already needed a wide receiver, and the situation got worse for them when rookie Josh Downs left Sunday’s game early with a lingering knee injury. Outside of Michael Pittman Jr., the team pretty much had to improvise with their receiver sets, which likely helped prompt this latest search.

The 30-year-old Watkins, the No. 4 overall pick in 2014, has not been an impact player for several seasons. He last played for the Baltimore Ravens, where he caused a bit of controversy during the team’s playoff run last year with some comments he made about quarterback Lamar Jackson.