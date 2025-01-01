Eagles make decision on Saquon Barkley’s pursuit of rushing record

The Philadelphia Eagles have made their decision on running back Saquon Barkley’s status for their Week 18 finale against the New York Giants.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Wednesday that the team plans to rest key players with their playoff situation already set in stone. Barkley will “probably be someone who rests,” Sirianni added, citing the team’s early Week 5 bye as one key reason for the decision.

The decision means Barkley will likely fall short of Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record.

“Obviously, it’s a very special record that’s that’s been standing for a very long time by a great player. It’s a team record that everybody’s involved in. So you weigh in all those things, but at the end of the day, you just try to do what’s best for the team,” Sirianni said of Barkley’s pursuit of the record. “It’s not easy. It wasn’t the easiest decision to go through. But we have great people in this building, and had a lot of input from a lot of different people — players included. Howie (Roseman, Eagles GM) and I discussed a bunch. Position coaches and coordinators, and I discussed a bunch. Discussed with players, and we have just selfless guys that want to do what’s best for the football team. Get some guys some rest.”

Barkley would need 101 rushing yards against the Giants to break Dickerson’s 1984 record of 2,105 yards. Dickerson has been hoping Barkley does not break the record, so he should be pleased with this decision.

The Eagles have locked up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, so they have no reason to go all-out against the Giants in the regular season finale. Keeping Barkley healthy and giving him a rest is more important to their team ambitions than the single-season rushing record would be. While disappointing from a fan standpoint, Sirianni is making the right call for the benefit of his team here.