Saquon Barkley taunts Giants in viral ad

The New York Giants will be spared the ignominy of Saquon Barkley challenging for the single-season rushing record against them in Week 18. However, the former Giant has another way of taunting the organization a bit.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back appeared in a new ad for Unisom, a sleep aid. In the ad, Barkley makes light of a now-famous quote from Giants co-owner John Mara about how he would “have a tough time sleeping” if Barkley landed with the Eagles.

“I heard some of you were having trouble sleeping, so I wrote you a lullaby,” Barkley says in the ad. “It sure is tough to lose sleep over football. Not for me, though.”

saquon really released an ad trolling the giants and john mara from the "im gonna have trouble sleeping" clip

Mara offered up his famous quote during an episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants.” At that time, the Giants’ front office had made the decision to let Barkley walk in free agency instead of paying him, which prompted Mara’s concern.

That concern turned out to be well-founded. Barkley did go to the Eagles and led the league with 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He would have a real chance of breaking the single-season rushing record against the Giants on Sunday, but appears set to rest instead with nothing on the line for the Eagles.

The Giants, meanwhile, are 3-13, and Mara has definitely not liked what he has seen from the team this year. This ad will probably just twist the knife a little more.