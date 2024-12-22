Video of Giants owner John Mara looking disgusted goes viral

The New York Giants turned in another abysmal performance in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and John Mara looks like he has seen enough of his own team.

Mara, one of the owners of the Giants, was shown on the FOX broadcast during his team’s 34-7 loss to the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The video went viral because of Mara’s disgusted reaction, which appeared to be inspired by a New York drive sputtering out.

That suite looks nice! pic.twitter.com/BFZ1NB7Atl — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) December 22, 2024

The Giants fell to 2-13 with the loss. They want the No. 1 overall pick in the draft at this point, but that probably does not make it any easier for Mara to watch the embarrassing product on the field.

Mara’s reaction reminded many fans of the way another owner looked while watching his terrible team earlier this season.