Saquon Barkley has earned huge money via incentives with Eagles

Saquon Barkley has had a historic first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the star running back’s bank account is proof of that.

Barkley signed a 3-year, $37.75 million contract with the last March. It was reported at the time that he stood to make as much as $46.75 with incentives factored in. As you might expect, Barkley has been an incentive machine this season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Barkley has already earned $3 million worth of incentives in his first year with Philadelphia. If the Eagles were to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Barkley would earn another $250,000.

Saquon Barkley already has earned $3 million in incentives this season. And a win in Super Bowl LIX would trigger a $250,000 incentive for Barkley and allow him to earn an extra $500,000 this postseason in playoff victory incentives. pic.twitter.com/N3dNcd5wEZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2025

Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season. He also had 2 receiving touchdowns. He has been arguably even more dominant in the playoffs.

In Philly’s three postseason games thus far, Barkley has 442 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Eagles are slight underdogs against the Chiefs, who are looking to become the first ever NFL team to win three consecutive championships. Barkley will probably need to continue his hot streak in order for Philadelphia to get the best of Patrick Mahomes and company.

We are guessing Barkley cares a lot more about the Lombardi Trophy than the $250,000, but it would be another well-deserved bonus for the All-Pro.