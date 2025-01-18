Saquon Barkley has message for Rams rookie hating on Eagles fans

Saquon Barkley gave Los Angeles Rams rookie Jared Verse a word of caution over the latter’s declaration of hatred toward Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Verse, who grew up in Pennsylvania, revealed earlier this week that he “hates” Eagles fans and called them “so annoying” to the point that simply seeing them makes the Rams linebacker upset.

On Friday, Barkley was asked to weigh in on Verse’s comments ahead of their teams’ NFC Divisional Round matchup on Sunday. The Eagles running back said that it was “not the smartest thing to say” given that the game is going to be played in Philadelphia.

“I’ve been on the other side and even if I felt some type of way, probably wouldn’t give them any extra fuel,” said Barkley. “Pretty sure Philly fans have seen that comment. It was already going to be loud and rocking, so it’s only going to add to it.”

“Probably not the smartest thing to say when you’re coming to Philadelphia.” Saquon Barkley on Jared Verse saying he hates Eagles fans. pic.twitter.com/9O72Dc6xHX — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 17, 2025

Verse shared that he had a negative experience dealing with Eagles fans when Philly visited the Rams for a Week 12 clash at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The Rams rookie claimed some Eagles fans yelled obscenities his way despite him doing nothing to provoke them.

Verse took his anger out on one of the Eagles players on the field. The Florida State alum went viral during the November matchup for absolutely bulldozing 6’8″ Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata.

But if Eagles fans already got on Verse’s nerves at SoFi Stadium, he’s surely going to have a much worse time dealing with the playoff atmosphere Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.