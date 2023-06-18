Saquon Barkley could miss all of training camp?

Saquon Barkley is in the middle of a contract dispute with the New York Giants, and one reporter says the running back is a threat to miss all of training camp.

The Giants in March gave Barkley the franchise tag, which would pay him just over $10 million for 2023. He is seeking a long-term deal. He and the team have until the July 17 deadline to reach a deal. Barkley has some leverage in the sitaution, which he could consider exercising.

During an appearance on “SportsCenter” Saturday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler described Barkley as a “real threat” to miss all of training camp.

The threat of Barkley missing training camp could factor into the Giants’ calculations regarding the running back. If they want to have a good season, then having Barkley involved during training camp so he can be ready for Week 1 is important.

The Giants are coming off a 9-7-1 season and beat the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round of the playoffs. They gave quarterback Daniel Jones a long-term deal in March, which freed them up to use the franchise tag on Barkley.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2018, Barkley is coming off the best season of his career since his rookie year. He had 1,312 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns plus 57 catches for 338 yards.