Sauce Gardner offers bold guarantee ahead of NFL Draft

Sauce Gardner might be the most confident prospect in the entire NFL Draft pool.

The former Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback offered a bold guarantee Wednesday about how he sees his NFL career playing out. In short, he is adamant that whoever drafts him will get a star.

“I feel like I’m the chosen one,” Gardner said Wednesday at an NFL charity event, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I feel like I’m the best in the draft. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no way I can be a bust. That shouldn’t even be an option.”

Gardner added that he has beaten adversity, having battled his way out of a difficult financial upbringing to become a successful NFL draft pick. That is what the cornerback was largely referring to when he touted his status as a “chosen one.”

Based on current reports, the cornerback may be bound for a huge market early in the draft. He’s not lacking in confidence, and if he can back up his words, he will be a fan favorite quickly.