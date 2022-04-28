 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 27, 2022

Sauce Gardner offers bold guarantee ahead of NFL Draft

April 27, 2022
by Grey Papke
Sauce Gardner with the media

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (DB14) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sauce Gardner might be the most confident prospect in the entire NFL Draft pool.

The former Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback offered a bold guarantee Wednesday about how he sees his NFL career playing out. In short, he is adamant that whoever drafts him will get a star.

“I feel like I’m the chosen one,” Gardner said Wednesday at an NFL charity event, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I feel like I’m the best in the draft. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no way I can be a bust. That shouldn’t even be an option.”

Gardner added that he has beaten adversity, having battled his way out of a difficult financial upbringing to become a successful NFL draft pick. That is what the cornerback was largely referring to when he touted his status as a “chosen one.”

Based on current reports, the cornerback may be bound for a huge market early in the draft. He’s not lacking in confidence, and if he can back up his words, he will be a fan favorite quickly.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus