Report: Seahawks among teams interested in signing Antonio Brown

Josh Gordon is still waiting on the NFL’s decision regarding his reinstatement after he re-signed with the Seahawks last month, and Seattle may turn its attention toward another suspended wide receiver in the meantime.

The Seahawks are expected to make a push to sign Antonio Brown, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brown is eligible to return from his suspension after Week 8, and Seattle and other teams are said to have interest in the seven-time Pro Bowler.

As Schefter notes, Brown worked out with Russell Wilson during the offseason and has kept in touch with him and Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith. Seattle is “intrigued” by the possibility of adding Brown to an already-potent offense, but they are not the only team.

A report a few weeks back claimed the Houston Texans could also be in the mix for Brown. Assuming he has remained in shape, Brown could help fill the void there left by DeAndre Hopkins being traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

Brown was suspended over numerous off-field issues, including allegations of sexual misconduct from two different women. Since those allegations came to light, Brown was charged with burglary with battery after he and his trainer, Glenn Holt, allegedly attacked a moving truck driver. Brown pleaded no contest to a charge in that incident and avoided jail time.

If all of that weren’t enough to give NFL teams pause, Brown also streamed a live video on Instagram back in January that showed him berating police officers in front of his children.

Brown has not been very active on social media in recent weeks, which could indicate he is trying to show NFL teams he is serious about reviving his career.

Brown spent very brief periods with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots last season. The 32-year-old should still be capable of playing at an elite level, as he caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.