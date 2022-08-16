 Skip to main content
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?

August 16, 2022
by Larry Brown
Pete Carroll coaches the Seahawks

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case.

The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.

But Lock outplayed Smith in a recent mock game. Lock also played well in Seattle’s preseason game last week.

When team practice began on Tuesday, Lock apparently was the QB for the No. 1 offense.

That’s certainly notable.

Smith has the advantage of having been with Seattle the last two seasons. But he only has thrown 34 touchdowns compared to 37 interceptions during his career. Lock has thrown 25 touchdowns compared to 20 interceptions during his three NFL seasons with Denver.

Neither player seems like he will lead Seattle to a Super Bowl anytime soon, and both will probably get opportunities to start this season.

