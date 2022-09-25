 Skip to main content
Seahawks-Falcons game forced into bizarre drone delay

September 25, 2022
by Grey Papke

Falcons Seahawks drone delay

Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks was delayed in the fourth quarter due to an unidentified drone flying over the stadium.

With just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter of a four-point game, officials abruptly stopped the game and told both teams to move to the sidelines. Apparently, a drone was spotted flying over Lumen Field. NFL officials stopped the game as a safety precaution.

Amazingly, the same thing happened during Saturday’s game between Washington and Stanford. Given the proximity of the two stadiums, that may not have been a coincidence.

Sunday’s delay in Seattle was rather brief and lasted fewer than ten minutes before the game was allowed to resume.

In addition to the Pac-12 drone delay Saturday, other sports have dealt with this issue as well. Fortunately, this was handled quickly, annoying as it may have been.

