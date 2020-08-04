Twins-Pirates game paused due to unidentified drone over field

The Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates had an unanticipated delay during Tuesday’s game, but not due to weather.

The game was paused and both teams were pulled off the field in the top of the fifth inning when a drone flew over center field at Target Field without explanation.

Twins vs. Pirates game delayed due to drone flying over Target Field. pic.twitter.com/BU4QaWTeUE — handlit33 (@handlit33) August 4, 2020

A drone flying over a ball is illegal with or without fans, so it had to be dealt with before play could continue. That’s why the players were pulled off the field. The delay was brief, and the drone eventually left the area.

Trevor Bauer almost certainly had nothing to do with this. And he might have a joke about it later.