Seahawks raiding Rams’ coaching staff for new offensive coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks made the bold decision to part ways with record-setting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, and they appear to have a replacement for him.

The Seahawks are raiding the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff with plans to hire passing game coordinator Shane Waldron. Waldron would be ascending the coaching ranks to offensive coordinator.

Waldron, 41, played college football at Tufts. He was an offensive assistant with Washington in 2016, on the same staff as Sean McVay. He joined McVay on the Rams in 2017, first as tight ends coach, and later as the passing game coordinator.

Waldron’s hiring continues the trend of NFL teams looking to hire almost anyone with an association to McVay. This offseason alone, the Rams have lost their defensive coordinator (Brandon Staley), their linebackers coach (Joe Barry) and their secondary coach (Aubrey Pleasant). They also lost two front office executives to the Detroit Lions.

Schottenheimer does not have a new job yet. Pete Carroll had “philosophical differences” with Schottenheimer.