Seahawks rookie pranked with $155K dinner bill

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, very nearly had a heart attack on Tuesday night during a team dinner.

As is customary, Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and several of the team’s veterans handed the final bill over for the rookie to pay. What Murphy saw stopped him dead in his tracks.

$155,788.77, including a tip of $22.6K.

Seahawks PRANKED rookie Byron Murphy II with a fake dinner tab for $155K 🤣🧾 (via @UchennaN_42) pic.twitter.com/96TSxwbyDp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 3, 2025

As his teammates were hooting and hollering, Murphy could do nothing but stare wide-eyed with his mouth agape.

Although Murphy signed a four-year, $16.08 million rookie contract, he’ll earn just $2.92 million before taxes this season. Needless to say, a $155K bill would hurt the wallet a bit.

Luckily for Murphy, his teammates were just pranking him and the final bill was nowhere close to that number. Not to say it was cheap, though, as he was still forced to shell out $38,015.82 for a dinner that included eight shots of D’Usse 1969 scotch ($1,200 each), Louis XIII brandy ($8,050), and a tip of around $6,300.

It was also significantly more expensive than the 2023-2024 team dinner that cost the rookies $22,203.60.

Murphy will earn plenty over the duration of his contract but won’t soon forget Tuesday night’s prank. However, he can look forward to next year when he’ll be in on the joke.

In 13 games this season, Murphy has recorded 36 tackles (12 solo, two for a loss), one QB hit, and 0.5 sacks, while earning an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 58.8.