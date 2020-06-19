Seahawks rookie TE Colby Parkinson suffered broken foot, underwent surgery

NFL teams have not yet been given permission to hold formal in-person workouts, but the injuries are still piling up for players around the league.

Seattle Seahawks rookie tight end Colby Parkinson is expected to be out for a while after suffering a broken foot. The fourth-round pick underwent surgery for the Jones fracture on June 2, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

#Seahawks fourth-round pick TE Colby Parkinson suffered a broken fifth metatarsal in his foot while running a route this offseason, source said. The Stanford product had surgery on the Jones fracture on June 2 and has been in Seattle rehabbing the ailment. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 19, 2020

Parkinson caught 48 passes for 589 yards at Stanford last season. He had 12 total touchdowns in three college seasons. He has a chance to make an immediate impact in the passing game for the Seahawks, but that will now depend upon how his rehab goes.

Another NFC West team saw a key player suffer the same injury this week.