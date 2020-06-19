pixel 1
header
Friday, June 19, 2020

Seahawks rookie TE Colby Parkinson suffered broken foot, underwent surgery

June 19, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Seahawks logo

NFL teams have not yet been given permission to hold formal in-person workouts, but the injuries are still piling up for players around the league.

Seattle Seahawks rookie tight end Colby Parkinson is expected to be out for a while after suffering a broken foot. The fourth-round pick underwent surgery for the Jones fracture on June 2, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Parkinson caught 48 passes for 589 yards at Stanford last season. He had 12 total touchdowns in three college seasons. He has a chance to make an immediate impact in the passing game for the Seahawks, but that will now depend upon how his rehab goes.

Another NFC West team saw a key player suffer the same injury this week.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus