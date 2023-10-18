 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 18, 2023

Sean McVay has great comment about missing game for son’s birth

October 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Rams coach Sean McVay smiles

Aug 19, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay’s first child is due any day now, and the Los Angeles Rams coach fully intends to be there for the birth. Despite that, he is not worried about having to potentially miss a game.

McVay gave reporters an update on Wednesday, saying that wife Veronika is still doing well as they await the birth of their son. However, he played down talk of potentially missing a game, and had a good reason for it.

“I think there was a lot made about me missing a game. I’m not going to miss a game. My son knows better than to come during a game,” McVay joked.

McVay made it clear last week that he would not coach if his wife went into labor on gameday, but that was not an issue on Sunday. Obviously, the Rams coach is confident that his son will be smarter than to pull a move like that.

The Rams play Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. McVay will be on the sideline as long as his son respects the sanctity of the NFL schedule.

Article Tags

Sean McVay
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus