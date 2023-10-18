Sean McVay has great comment about missing game for son’s birth

Sean McVay’s first child is due any day now, and the Los Angeles Rams coach fully intends to be there for the birth. Despite that, he is not worried about having to potentially miss a game.

McVay gave reporters an update on Wednesday, saying that wife Veronika is still doing well as they await the birth of their son. However, he played down talk of potentially missing a game, and had a good reason for it.

Baby McVay knows ball. pic.twitter.com/hcrL4C7Lgq — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 18, 2023

“I think there was a lot made about me missing a game. I’m not going to miss a game. My son knows better than to come during a game,” McVay joked.

McVay made it clear last week that he would not coach if his wife went into labor on gameday, but that was not an issue on Sunday. Obviously, the Rams coach is confident that his son will be smarter than to pull a move like that.

The Rams play Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. McVay will be on the sideline as long as his son respects the sanctity of the NFL schedule.