Sean McVay reveals addition of notable ex-coach to Rams’ staff

The Los Angeles Rams are adding a well-known figure to their coaching staff for 2022.

Rams coach Sean McVay revealed Thursday that former Washington coach Jay Gruden has joined the staff as a consultant. Gruden’s role will be largely remote, though he has visited the Rams’ facilities.

Gruden and McVay have plenty of history, as McVay was Gruden’s offensive coordinator with Washington from 2014 to 2016. Gruden was fired as head coach by Washington during the 2019 season, so it’s no surprise that McVay would want to tap into his knowledge given their previous connections.

That Washington team from about 2012 to 2016 produced quite the stable of offensive-minded coaches. The Rams probably won’t look much different than they have in the past this season, but adding Gruden could at least give them a different set of experienced eyes to offer some feedback.