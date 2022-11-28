Could Sean McVay consider stepping away from Rams again?

The Los Angeles Rams have had a very difficult season in 2022, and there it at least some speculation that it could cause coach Sean McVay to once again consider his future.

The Rams lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to fall to 3-8 on the season, and the losing raises questions about whether McVay will be able to handle what could be a difficult few seasons to come for the organization. One coach that knows McVay and his thinking anonymously told Armando Salguero of Outkick that he fully expects the Rams coach to at least think about stepping away.

“It’s one thing to give your heart and soul when you’re winning, but when you’re losing it is truly burdensome for guys like Sean,” the coach said. “I’m not telling you Sean is quitting because he’s losing. Truth is it might fire him up to come back and try to prove this year was a mirage.

“But he’s definitely going to do a lot of hard thinking about where he’s at after this season. I don’t blame him. Seasons like he’s having are just crushing to the spirit, man.”

The Rams have been battered by injuries all season, and lost another big name to a season-ending blow Sunday. The team’s first-round pick in 2023, which as of now would be No. 3 overall, will be conveyed to Detroit as part of the trade that brought Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles. That is an example of the aggressive mentality the Rams have adopted in building the team, which did lead to a Super Bowl last season but leaves them with few ways to reload now.

McVay fueled speculation about his future prior to that Super Bowl win, though he later downplayed how much he actually considered stepping aside. He has given no indication that the thought will be on his mind in the offseason, but it certainly sounds like it might be.